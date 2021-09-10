Wigan Athletic 'a little bit ahead of plan', admits CEO

Mal Brannigan

Latics host rock-bottom Doncaster this weekend looking to improve on a record of three wins and a draw from their opening five League One fixtures.

Considering the quality of opposition – all five were tipped for promotion in pre-season – and the fact Latics have had to integrate 15 new players into the squad, it’s been a fantastic opening to the new era under Phoenix 2021 Ltd, and boss Leam Richardson.

“If you look at the fact we’ve picked up, on average, two points per game, it’s a brilliant return for what’s been a challenging period,” enthused Brannigan, who’s also seen Latics see off Hull and Bolton in the Carabao Cup.

“We obviously had to get players in from July 1, Leam and his backroom team being put together, and creating a culture and the right environment.

“Everything’s so new, and we probably would have given ourselves some breathing space, to try to gel this group together.

“Did we see ourselves having 10 points from five games – especially given the quality of opposition? I suppose you’re always hopeful and striving to reach that type of return.

“But what it does is allow us to reflect on how things have gone so far, and it’s probably been a little bit ahead of plan so far.

“At the same time, it’s been deserved, we’ll take it, and it’s been just reward for the amount of work that’s been put in by everyone – on and off the field.”