Wigan Athletic Academy product fast-tracked into full England training!

Wigan Athletic Academy product Alfie Devine was handed a shock call-up to train with the full England squad on Tuesday.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 5th Sep 2023, 19:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 20:00 BST
The 19-year-old from Warrington - whose dad, Sean played rugby league for St Helens and Oldham - left Latics for Tottenham in the summer of 2020.

His £300,000 sale - along with team-mates Joe Gelhardt (Leeds) and Jensen Weir (Brighton) - shortly after Latics were placed into administration was directly credited by Academy chief Gregor Rioch for keeping the club afloat at the time.

Alfie Devine is welcomed to full England training on Tuesday by national head coach Gareth SouthgateAlfie Devine is welcomed to full England training on Tuesday by national head coach Gareth Southgate
Alfie Devine is welcomed to full England training on Tuesday by national head coach Gareth Southgate
Indeed, the trio continue to be of huge interest to Latics fans - and the club's finance director Richard Bramwell - given the potentially lucrative add-ons inserted in their contracts.

That means not inconsiderable sums being payable should any of them meet performance-related criteria including full international honours, which Devine appears well on the way towards given Tuesday's development.

Prior to signing him, Spurs had been alerted to his abilities when, just six months earlier - at the age of 15 - he helped Latics eliminate the north London club from the FA Youth Cup, before Peter Murphy’s side were narrowly beaten by Manchester United at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals.

Devine went on to become the youngest player to play for Spurs in a senior game when he was sent on as a substitute by Jose Mourinho at Marine in the FA Cup aged 16 years and 163 days.

There was initially hopes he would rejoin Latics this summer on loan, only for League One rivals Port Vale to pip them to his signature.

The teenager came off the bench to convert a stoppage-time penalty for Vale in their 2-1 victory at Oxford at the weekend, and his week got even better when Gareth Southgate came calling.

Devine - along with Under-20 team-mates Lewis Hall (Newcastle) and Bashir Humphreys (Chelsea) - joined in with the senior squad at St George's Park, primarily to make up the numbers after Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) and Levi Colwill (Chelsea) sat out the session.

But it's a huge show of faith that the national selectors clearly have their eyes on them - in the short term as well as the long term.

