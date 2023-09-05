Wigan Athletic Academy product fast-tracked into full England training!

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 19-year-old from Warrington - whose dad, Sean played rugby league for St Helens and Oldham - left Latics for Tottenham in the summer of 2020.

His £300,000 sale - along with team-mates Joe Gelhardt (Leeds) and Jensen Weir (Brighton) - shortly after Latics were placed into administration was directly credited by Academy chief Gregor Rioch for keeping the club afloat at the time.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie Devine is welcomed to full England training on Tuesday by national head coach Gareth Southgate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, the trio continue to be of huge interest to Latics fans - and the club's finance director Richard Bramwell - given the potentially lucrative add-ons inserted in their contracts.

That means not inconsiderable sums being payable should any of them meet performance-related criteria including full international honours, which Devine appears well on the way towards given Tuesday's development.

Prior to signing him, Spurs had been alerted to his abilities when, just six months earlier - at the age of 15 - he helped Latics eliminate the north London club from the FA Youth Cup, before Peter Murphy’s side were narrowly beaten by Manchester United at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals.

Devine went on to become the youngest player to play for Spurs in a senior game when he was sent on as a substitute by Jose Mourinho at Marine in the FA Cup aged 16 years and 163 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was initially hopes he would rejoin Latics this summer on loan, only for League One rivals Port Vale to pip them to his signature.

The teenager came off the bench to convert a stoppage-time penalty for Vale in their 2-1 victory at Oxford at the weekend, and his week got even better when Gareth Southgate came calling.

Devine - along with Under-20 team-mates Lewis Hall (Newcastle) and Bashir Humphreys (Chelsea) - joined in with the senior squad at St George's Park, primarily to make up the numbers after Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) and Levi Colwill (Chelsea) sat out the session.