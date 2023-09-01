News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic Academy product in dreamland after shock international call

Sam Tickle says he'll be 'forever grateful to the Wigan Athletic Academy' after winning his maiden call-up for England Under-21.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 10:50 BST

The 21-year-old has forced his way into a squad that won the Euros only a couple of months ago.

At the time, Tickle had made only one senior appearance - against Rotherham United on the final day of last term.

Sam Tickle admits he's still in dreamland after being called up by England Under-21sSam Tickle admits he's still in dreamland after being called up by England Under-21s
But after being handed the No.1 shirt by Shaun Maloney at the beginning of the campaign, Tickle has been an ever present.

And his form has already caught the attention of the international selectors.

“I am really proud to have been called up by England Under-21s," he said.

"It’s a special moment for me and my family, and an honour to have been chosen.

“It’s a dream come true, and I hope I can go on to make my family and the football club proud.

"Playing for England is something every child dreams about, and it’ll take a while for it to fully sink in.

“I want to thank everyone at Wigan Athletic for helping make this happen and supporting me in my journey.

"I’ll be forever grateful to the Wigan Athletic Academy and, in particular, the goalkeeper coaches who have all helped me learn and develop over the years.

“It’s going to be a fantastic experience, and one that I won’t take for granted.

"Hopefully I can learn as much as possible, and come back stronger for it.”

Tickle becomes the first homegrown player to be called up for England Under-21s since Leighton Baines almost two decades ago.

Lee Cattermole played at the Under-21 Euros in 2009 after joining from Middlesbrough the previous summer.

