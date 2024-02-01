Harry McHugh will spend the rest of the season on loan at Ayr United

The versatile Academy product became the latest youngster to be loaned out for the second half of the campaign to gain match minutes.

Defender James Carragher (Inverness), midfielder Joe Adams (Morecambe) and defender Ethan Mitchell (Fylde) have already been let out.

And Scotland Under-21 defender Luke Robinson was allowed to return to St Johnstone after being recalled from his loan spell on New Year's Day.

Maloney is a huge fan of giving the stars of tomorrow first-team football to aid their development.

“I'm a big fan of Harry, he can play equally well in both midfield and defence," he said.

"He showed his versatility by playing a different position for us in the EFL Trophy as well as a very difficult league game against Derby, and he also did well at Reading.

"I think loans can be brilliant for Harry and a number of the other young players.

"And we look forward to seeing him back here in summer for the start of pre-season."

McHugh, 21, signed a contract extension with Latics last summer, having joined the club as an Under-13 following a spell with Everton.

He made his Latics debut in the FA Cup defeat to Chorley during the administration season of 2020-21.