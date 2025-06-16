Adam Long in action for Latics against Northampton in 2020

Wigan Athletic Academy product Adam Long has joined Northern Ireland outfit Coleraine.

The 24-year-old, who hails from the Isle of Man, left Wigan for Doncaster Rovers in the summer of 2022.

And after a year with AFC Fylde, he moves back across the Irish Sea.

“He will bring a real physical presence, he’s a big man and he gives you balance by being a left-footed centre-back," said Coleraine boss Ruaidhri Higgins. "He’s got a lot of really good attributes, he’s only 24 and I’m really excited to work with him.

“He’s young, he’s hungry and he wants to come here and do well. We’ve known about him for a wee while, we’ve studied his game and I’ve spoken to a lot of good people in England who have worked with him.

“They have all spoken highly of him as a footballer who has the possibility of playing at a really, really high level. Hopefully we can unlock that potential and he can kick on.”

For his part, Long feels Coleraine is ‘the perfect place’ to continue his career.

“I think it’s a great move for me,” he said. “I spoke to the manager a few weeks ago, and since then, I’ve really wanted to sign. I’ve had a look around the local area, the ground and I just think it’s the perfect place for me to be.

“I played local football in the Isle of Man until the age of 16, before being scouted to do my scholarship over at Wigan Athletic. I was fortunate to be at that football club for five years of my life before moving onto Doncaster Rovers, and then Fylde.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be given opportunities at clubs where it might not have happened at other places. To be able to pick up plenty of game time at a really young age has been really beneficial for me.

“I’ve had different managers in the past who all play in a different way, so I’m more confident that I can adapt to the style the manager wants here. Everyone seems to be right-footed these days, so to be able to offer something that other players might not be able to do is a big asset.”