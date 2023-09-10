Watch more videos on Shots!

The Wigan Athletic star more than played his part in Ireland twice coming from behind before beating Turkey thanks to a 96th-minute winning goal on Friday night.

And his performance certainly did not go unnoticed.

Baba Adeeko (No.19) enjoyed a stunning debut for Ireland Under-21s over the weekend

Mark Broomy, an Irish football analyst, tweeted: "Great to see Baba Adeeko in the Green Irish jersey... A vital cog last night and a joy to watch his progress... The first appearances of many."

Fan account 'Eire Guide' singled out Adeeko for special praise.

"There might have been other headliner grabbers as the Under-21s got their qualifying campaign off to the perfect start, but the midfield had a bright new talent pulling the strings in Baba Adeeko," read a tweet.

"No surprise given his start to the season with Wigan, but he replicated it by showing guile, tenacity and loads of skill in the engine room for the young Boys in Green.

"Another star is born. #greenshoots"

'Kenny's Kids' - an account which involves 'tracking Irish players home and abroad as we enjoy a new era of Irish Football, in reference to national head coach Stephen Kenny - also liked what they saw.

Tweeting to more than 31,500 followers, they posted: "Really impressed by @LaticsOfficial midfielder Baba Adeeko on his Under-21s debut.

"He was a late call-up to the squad but he was an infectious presence in the middle of the park with remarkable energy and some tidy touches."

There was also an amusing exchange as 'Rep of Ireland player tracker' tweeted: "Baba Adeeko is very very good!', before being jumped on by Latics fans worried about the prospect of

bigger clubs being alerted to his progress.

A later tweet read: "I would like to make a formal apology to all Wigan Athletic fans for a ridiculous tweet on Baba Adeeko….

"Despite what my eyes may have seen, he’s actually no good and no other club should ever try to sign him.

"Apologies again @LaticsOfficial fans! #WAFC #Latics"