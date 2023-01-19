Wigan Athletic accept suspended points deduction for late payment of wages
Wigan Athletic have accepted a suspended three-point deduction after reaching an ‘Agreed Decision’ with the EFL in relation to three late payments of wages last year.
The threat of a points deduction will remain valid for 12 months in the event of a further breach.
Owners Phoenix 2021 Ltd must also deposit an amount equal to 125 per cent of the forecast monthly wage bill into a designated club account for calling upon in the event of any future delay.
Latics notified the EFL, following Football League regulations, that they were late with the payment of wages in June, July and October 2022.
As a result, the EFL charged the club with misconduct for failing to comply with Regulation 64.7.
Regulation 86 allows the EFL and a club to enter an 'Agreed Decision', where it is appropriate in the circumstances to conclude a matter effectively and equitably without referring the matter to a disciplinary commission.