Wigan Athletic accept suspended points deduction for late payment of wages

The threat of a points deduction will remain valid for 12 months in the event of a further breach.

Owners Phoenix 2021 Ltd must also deposit an amount equal to 125 per cent of the forecast monthly wage bill into a designated club account for calling upon in the event of any future delay.

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium

Latics notified the EFL, following Football League regulations, that they were late with the payment of wages in June, July and October 2022.

As a result, the EFL charged the club with misconduct for failing to comply with Regulation 64.7.

