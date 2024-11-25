Wigan Athletic ace comes back fighting after 'what he's gone through'

Baba Adeeko was impressive for Latics in the weekend win at Barnsley

Shaun Maloney has challenged Baba Adeeko to use his 'stand-out' performance at Barnsley as proof he can regain his regular starting spot in the Wigan Athletic midfield.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old was something of a surprise selection in the engine room at Oakwell, having slipped down the pecking order this term.

However, Maloney singled him out for special praise after Latics' 1-0 victory, and hopes it leads to a return to the form he showed for most of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to mention Baba," said the Latics boss. "I know what he's gone through in the last couple of months, but this is one of our own.

"He had an incredible year last season, and then he had his dip at the beginning of this season.

"If there was a player who was a stand-out at Barnsley, I'd probably pick Baba.

"He went to the death for his team-mates and his club, and I know how hard it was for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was cramping up in the last 10 minutes, and then another nine minutes of added time.

"I know the fans will appreciate what he did, and it was great to see the away fans at Barnsley appreciating him at the end."

Adeeko, Tyrese Francois and Scott Smith did a great job protecting the back four on a difficult afternoon in South Yorkshire.

Maloney also saluted the role played by the defence on Saturday - and not just in terms of keeping out the opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought both Will (Aimson) and Jason (Kerr) were excellent, and I also thought Toby (Sibbick) was brilliant," he added..

"He's a centre-back who can also play at right-back, and what I thought the whole back four did was impressive.

"Even the lads who came on in the second half...(James) Carragher made a great block at the end. But yeah, the two centre-backs were proper men today...and also with the ball.

"I know they came up with some amazing blocks, but in the first half, with the way Barnsley press, you have to have big bravery to play out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wouldn't have got the goal without the defence and Sam (Tickle) playing the ball out from the back, and the goal was amazing.

"It's pretty much everything we're trying to do as a club...it was amazing to see."