Wigan Athletic ace eyes unique hat-trick

Three successive League One promotions...in three different Latics sides...under three different managers.

After winning the third-tier title under Gary Caldwell in 2015-16, and then Paul Cook in 2017-18, Power is hoping to help Leam Richardson's side over the line this term.

Max Power

But after being there twice before and owning a couple of t-shirts, he knows not to take anything for granted until the 'P' - and hopefully the 'C' - are next to Latics' name on the ladder.

"We've got 83 points on the board now, at the beginning of April, with seven games left," he told Wigan Today.

"We'd certainly have taken this at the beginning of the season, and we'll keep doing what we've always done - go about our business quietly.

"At no point have we said we're going to do this, or we're going to do that, or made a song and dance out of anything.

"All we've tried to do is win the next game, and that's what we'll do for the last seven games.

"We know we're on course for promotion if we can hold out form for the next month.

"But for me, I'm very sceptical about thinking too far ahead.

"It's all about resting up and making sure you're ready for the next game, that's all you can do."

Latics should at least be boosted for the nine-games-in-28-days slog that will decide their fate.

They took advantage of a fortnight's break in the schedule by spending last week over in Dubai for warm-weather training.

However, injuries sustained against Bolton by James McClean and Curtis Tilt have raised an early question mark about the squad.

"This is where your squad strength comes to the table," insisted Power.

"We've got lads waiting in the wings for a chance to step in and show what they can do.

"Everyone's working hard and training well, whether they're in the team at the moment or not.

"In fact, the lads currently out of the team are probably more important at the minute than the starting XI.

"Because at any point, they might be needed to step in, and make sure the team keeps its standards up.

"The good thing is we've got lads waiting to step in who are more than capable."

Having played a central role in two previous promotions, Power feels the formula in the dressing room is equally right this time.

"Definitely," he said. "If you look around this is a very experienced group, lads who've had success before, all over the pitch we've players who carry threats.

"This is the third side I've played in here, and I see many similarities to the success we've had in the past.

"But at the same time, it's also very different, if that makes sense...it probably doesn't!

"The first side, we had Will Grigg banging in goals for fun, and in the second one we had Nick Powell in behind, pulling the strings.

"This time Langy's emerged and had a great season, Keano obviously has a lot of similarities to Powelly.

"We've had a great season as a group so far, but it'll only go down as a great season if we carry on and finish off the job."

Power made an emotional return to Latics last summer after three promotion-free years at Sunderland.

"I loved my time here the first time round," he said.

"I made no secret of the fact I never wanted to leave.

"That's obviously a different conversation, and it's water under the bridge.