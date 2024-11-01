Wigan Athletic ace on evolving role at both ends of the field - 'I feel like it really suits me'

Matt Smith says he's enjoying more of a rounded role at Wigan Athletic this season - at both ends of the park.

The former Arsenal midfielder has played noticeably deeper this term, in more of a 'quarterback' position, as Latics have tried to build from the back.

However, he also showed his qualities on the front foot on Monday night at Blackpool, as part of a high press which saw him dispossess former Latics man Lee Evans, before rifling home to put the visitors 2-0 up.

Matt Smith celebrates his goal at Blackpool on Monday night

"It's something we work on a lot, and something the manager has been trying to drill into us," said Smith. "He wants us to win the ball high up the pitch, within shooting distance of their goal, and it worked for us at Blackpool.

"I had a similar chance just before, and I played in Michael (Olakigbe) rather than shooting. As soon as I got it the second time round, I knew I was going to shoot this time, and that's definitely something I want to do more of."

He's also embraced life 30 yards deeper on the field.

"I've really enjoyed playing in the deeper role as well, and I feel like it really suits me, and trying to control the game," Smith added.

"You get a clearer picture of the game from the back, everything's in front of you, and I enjoy the responsibility of being in that position."

Latics have a break from League One action this weekend as they face an FA Cup trip to Carlisle - where they've already won this term in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

"It's going to be a completely different game," insisted Smith. "We're expecting a very tough game, and a challenge we're looking forward to.

"Everyone knows what the FA Cup means to the fans as well as the players, it's the chance to play against some of the best teams in the country."

Smith has added incentive to help Latics book their place in the next round - and one step closer to a dream tie against Arsenal.

"Yes, that would be a game I would certainly enjoy, definitely," laughed the Essex boy. "I keep in touch with a lot of the boys I came through the Academy with, I see them whenever I can, and it would be the dream tie.

"But we're not looking beyond Carlisle this weekend, and we'll have to be at our best to win the game."