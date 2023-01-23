Latics remain rock-bottom of the Championship after losing to the Hatters at the DW for the second time in four days.

New-boy Caulker was involved in Luton's first goal, when he surrendered possession to allow Harry Cornick to fire past Ben Amos.

New signing Steven Caulker had a losing start at the DW Stadium on Saturday

Elijah Adebayo doubled the lead nine minutes after the restart, meaning Latics are still winless in nine matches under Kolo Toure.

"I had a nightmare game yesterday," Caulker wrote on LinkedIn. "10 minutes in I made a big mistake that led to a goal.

"This isn't a post with a fairytale ending, we lost the game 2-0.

"It's a lot easier to only post when things are going well and I can show everyone my accolades.

"But that wouldn't be a true reflection of my life, and certainly wouldn't be a true reflection of my life as a footballer.

"The highs and lows are extreme, and can happen so fast.

"I look at Ronaldo as a prime example, top of the world for 15-plus years, a bad few months and everyone started writing him off.

"Thankfully, I have the tools to deal with the lows, I certainly didn't when I was younger.

"I felt so alone, I felt like I had let everyone down, and the shame was overwhelming.

"I've seen a lot better players than me completely crumble when things go wrong.

" A few days rest and I will be back.