Wigan Athletic ace promises there's more to come after sparkling cameo - 'That was a little glimpse'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Michael Olakigbe insists his sparkling cameo off the bench for Wigan Athletic in midweek was 'a little glimpse of what I know I can do'.

The 20-year-old winger was making his debut for Latics, three months after joining on a season-long loan from Brentford.

Olakigbe broke his leg on the first day of the pre-season training camp in Hungary, and has spent most of his time at his new club working his way back to full fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Olakigbe impressed during his cameo off the bench on debut against Stevenage

And he showed during his time on the field against Boro - when he set up one chance for Baba Adeeko, before testing the visiting goalkeeper with a low drive - why Shaun Maloney had made him his first summer signing.

"It was a great feeling, I was obviously very happy to be back after being out for so long," he said. "And to make an impact was really good, and something to build on.

"I enjoyed playing on the big pitch, I felt at home straight away, and that's something to build on. It was a little glimpse of what I know I can do, I try to be a very direct, attacking player, and hopefully a game-changer for the team.

"I managed to cut-back one for Baba, the goalkeeper made a good save from another, and that's what I'm about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admits his time on the sidelines - some of which was spent back with his parent club - has been 'tough' to get his head round.

"Yeah, it was very tough, especially mentally...being on crutches and being in a boot for so long," said Olakigbe.

"There's been a lot of gym work, a lot of conditioning, a lot of running to get me to where I am now. But I really feel like I've come back stronger than before.

"When it first happened, I was gutted, but I had to treat it as a minor setback, major comeback kind of thing. It's important to have that mentality, and I feel that's helped me to come back stronger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've only been here for a short time, but I feel that working with the gaffer and the coaching staff has already helped my development.

"I was taking in information during the game in midweek, I was on the side of the pitch in the second half and I could hear the gaffer encouraging me throughout.

"Obviously he played in a very similar position to mine, and to have someone like that working alongside is great.

"It's good to have him there to mentor me, to communicate with me, and hopefully he can make me a better player."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olakigbe has also opened up on his settling in process off the field, which has seen him having to get used to the north west culture, weather, accent - and even humour - during his short time here.

"It's a bit different to what I'm used to, but I like it," laughed the Londoner. "I know quite a few of the boys, there's a few from London, so that's made it easier for me to settle in.

"The accent is a bit strange sometimes, I struggle a bit to know what's being said...the humour as well, but I'm getting it used to it as I go on."