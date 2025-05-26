Wigan Athletic ace reveals secret behind end-of-season sparkle
The Republic of Ireland Under-21 midfielder was sidelined with a mystery injury when Ryan Lowe took charge in the middle of March.
But having got back to full fitness, his form in the run-in was a major reason why Latics closed with an eight-game unbeaten sequence.
"I think the deeper role suits me better, it means I can sniff out the game, read the game," revealed Adeeko. "And I think I'm really developing in terms of getting on the ball and playing it forward.
"When a new manager comes in, you just want to get out there and show him what you can do. It was really frustrating to be out just as the new manager came in. I had to wait for my time, be patient, build up my strength and be ready to go when I was given the chance.
"Being injured, the first step for me was even getting out to show what I could do in training, and thankfully I was able to do it in the matches as well."
Adeeko is one of several Academy products to have nailed down regular spots in the Latics side.
Having played with Jensen Weir all through the junior age groups, Adeeko says he's relishing competing with his mate at first-team level - as well .
"I've played with Jensen since we've been kids, we've always been good friends," he added.
"That makes it competitive between us when it comes to being in the team, but it's also more fun at the same time. You're competing against your mates, but you know you're after the same positions, so it spurs you on."
Latics are still waiting to hear back from the three Academy products who were offered fresh terms earlier this month.
Midfielder Harry McHugh, winger Callum McManaman and teenage goalkeeper Matty Corran were all offered new contracts with their current deals up this summer, and are currently assessing their options ahead of next season.
