Wigan Athletic Women complete historic maiden campaign with landmark
After winning their previous 17 matches, Latics were held to a draw by their hosts, who finished the season as runners-up in the Lancashire Women's County Championship League.
Emmerson Boyce's side, who had already secured the title, fell behind to an early goal, but Grace Carr's ninth goal of the season ensured a share of the spoils.
It was Latics' 125th competitive goal since inception, with Ellie Cleary having been responsible for an incredible 46 of them.
Latics also did themselves proud in both of the domestic cup competitions.
They reached the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup, only to suffer another 2-1 defeat against Accrington Stanley.
And last weekend they lost in the League Cup final to neighbours Bolton Wanderers Reserves who, like Accrington, play in a higher division.
