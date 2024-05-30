Wigan Athletic add fifth pre-season fixture to schedule against League Two opposition
With four games already confirmed for July in Accrington Stanley, Chorley FC, AFC Fylde and Blackburn Rovers, Shaun Maloney’s men will also travel to League Two opposition Barrow AFC on Saturday, August 3 (3pm KO).
Latics will kick-off pre-season by making the short trip to the Wham Stadium on Saturday, 13 July 2024 (2pm kick-off) for two 60-minute halves against Accrington Stanley.
A weekend double-header follows against Chorley FC on Friday, July 19 (7:30pm KO) before resting up and making the short journey to AFC Fylde less than 24 hours later with a 3:00pm kick-off.
Rounding off July, Latics will then host Championship side Blackburn Rovers at the newly-named The Brick Community Stadium on Saturday, 27 July 2024 (3pm kick-off).
The side will then head into August with a trip to face Barrow AFC.
Ticket details for all pre-season fixtures will be confirmed in due course.
