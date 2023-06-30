Wigan Athletic aiming to have second recruit on board for Hungary trip

Shaun Maloney is understood to be closing in on Burton Albion winger Jonny Smith, whose contract with the Brewers expires this summer.

Having already landed Scotland Under-21 defender Liam Morrison from Bayern Munich on a season-long loan, the permanent capture of Smith would be the second piece of the rebuild jigsaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Liverpool, the 25-year-old scored five times in 38 appearances for Burton last term. and was loaned out to Cheltenham, Fylde, Tranmere, Oldham, Swindon before joining Burton in January 2021.

He recently tweeted: “Been a pleasure to play in front of you fans for the last two and half years, nearly 100 games for the club. Want to wish everyone all the best for the future special club @burtonalbionfc.”

Maloney is looking to bring in several new players this summer to add quality and quantity to a squad that will be much changed from last term.

Tendayi Darikwa, Ryan Nyambe, Steven Caulker, Joe Bennett, Jordan Cousins and Gwion Edwards were released at the end of last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Anthony Scully, Tom Naylor and Graeme Shinnie have been allowed to join Portsmouth, Chesterfield and Aberdeen respectively over the last fortnight or so.

Latics fly out this weekend for a week-long stay at the home of the Hungarian national side, on the outskirts of Budapest.