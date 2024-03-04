Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers hit by FA charge after derby melee

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's alleged both clubs 'failed to ensure their players did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way following the final whistle'.

Each club has until Wednesday (March 6) to provide their response.

Latics' latest derby victory over Bolton last week was followed by a melee on the field involving most of the players and both managers

Latics winger Martial Godo appeared to lead the post-match celebrations in front of the first two blocks of the East Stand - very close to the Bolton supporters behind the goal in the North Stand.

And the night ended with the majority of the players from the two sides - and both managers - getting involved in a skirmish that needed stadium security and stewards to tidy up.

Bolton manager Ian Evatt had accused Latics of 'celebrating when you're in mid-table' after his side's latest defeat to their closest neighbours.

"We just won't accept one of their players celebrating in front of our supporters," fumed Evatt. "It's not acceptable...celebrate with your own fans, I've no issue with that.

"But don't celebrate in front of ours...and you certainly shouldn't be celebrating when you're mid-table...that's what I think. Good result for them, fair enough, we'll take our medicine, but we're still fighting to get promoted out of this division."

Latics boss Shaun Maloney was keen to downplay the incident after the game.

"I spoke to their manager briefly, he mentioned that he thought one of our players was maybe over celebrating in that corner...where our fans and their fans are so close," he said. "But there are no hard feelings on either side, these are emotional moments."

Latics have already been sanctioned THREE TIMES by the FA for similar offences this season.

They were fined £6,500 for their part in a 'mass confrontation' during the 3-2 defeat at Port Vale in December.

They also had to pay £6,000 after their players surrounded a match official during the 2-1 defeat at Burton Albion on Tuesday, October 3.