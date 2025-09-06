Wigan Athletic and Lincoln City share four goals and two red cards in thriller

By Paul Kendrick
Published 6th Sep 2025, 17:06 BST
Paul Mullin celebrates opening the scoring with Fraser Murray
Wigan Athletic picked up another valuable point on the road in a four-goal thriller that saw both sides reduced to 10 men and come agonisingly close to a winning goal in stoppage-time.

Latics were in front inside 10 minutes when Sam Tickle's big boot forward released Paul Mullin, whose finish in front of the away end was cool, calm and collected.

However, the game on the half-hour mark, when two goals in the space of three minutes saw Lincoln gain control of proceedings.

First, James Collins slotted home from the penalty spot, after Ryley Towler had been fouled in the Wigan box.

Then, on 34 minutes, Collins scored his second goal to the disbelief of the visiting players.

Latics needed a response in the second half, and it came within five minutes of the restart when Callum Wright scored his first goal for the club.

The visitors were dealt a massive blow midway through the second period when Christian Saydee was given a straight red card for an unintentional - yet undeniably dangerous - lunge on ex-Latics man Tom Bayliss on the near touchline.

However, before Lincoln could take full advantage, they too were reduced to 10 men when Rob Street was given his second yellow card by referee Alan Young.

Latics almost won it in the third of seven added minutes when substitute Dara Costelloe unleashed a sensational strike that beat the goalkeeper but hit the underside of the bar and bounced out.

Lincoln, too, came agonisingly close to winning it with seconds to go, when Tom Hamer's shot was hacked off the line by Will Aimson.

