Gavin Massey helped Latics pull off the greatest of Great Escapes during administration in 2020/21

Former Wigan Athletic star Gavin Massey has joined Northern Premier League outfit Bury.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old - who played for Latics between 2017-22, winning two League One titles as well as helping them pull off the greatest of Great Escapes while in administration in 2020/21 - joins the Shakers after leaving AFC Fylde in the summer.

He's made more than 400 EFL appearances, and is a real coup for a club looking to make their way back up the football ladder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really excited to get Gavin on board," said manager Dave McNabb. "Gavin is capable of playing anywhere across the top line. He’s direct, quick and has a real eye for goal.

"Gavin has a plethora of experience in the Football League and will bring brilliant leadership skills to the team. I’m sure Gavin will be a huge success this season and beyond.”

Massey says he is desperate to help Bury back up to the EFL, having played against them many times during his career.

"When I moved up to Wigan, I remember there being loads of local games, and this was one of them," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I used to love playing here, it was always a tough game, with a tough atmosphere. But hopefully we can use that atmosphere to our advantage, because we'll need the fans to be a part of this journey as much as we are.

"At this stage of my career, I was weighing up my options, and I just thought Bury was the right choice. It's a historic club, I've played here many times during my career, and I wanted to be part of the journey.

"Obviously I know what happened here a few years ago, and to be part of the ride back, I felt that was really important.

"I feel I've got a lot of experience to bring here, a good 15-16 years in the EFL, and hopefully I can help to galvanise the dressing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On dropping down to the seventh tier of English football, Massey added: "I certainly don't think it's going to be easy.

"It's football, you can't expect to just turn up and roll teams over, it doesn't happen like that.

"No matter the level, you have to have a professional attitude and put in the work...if you don't put in the work, then the results won't follow.

"I'm well aware how tough it's going to be, stepping into this league, but I'm ready to help out."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Massey left Latics for Port Vale in the summer of 2022, shortly after helping the club return to the Championship under Leam Richardson.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Gav throughout the past five seasons,” said Richardson at the time. "He has played an important role in all the successes we have experienced since 2017.

“Gavin has been excellent for us whenever he has been called upon and never been a moment’s trouble behind the scenes. Clearly, it is never nice to say goodbye as we both move in different directions.

"But I am sure our supporters would agree Gav and his family will always be welcome back at the DW. On behalf of all the staff, I would like to wish him well in the future and thank him for his efforts during his time here.”