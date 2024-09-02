Wigan Athletic and Sunderland old-boy joins up with Rob Kelly in Denmark under watchful eye of former Liverpool star

Max Power will continue his career in Denmark

Former Wigan Athletic star Max Power has joined Danish side Aarhus for the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old - who won the League One title three times with Latics - recently became a free agent after leaving the Saudi club Al-Qadsiah.

And after a successful trial period, he has put pen to paper with the Danish outfit, whose assistant coach is ex-Latics No.2 Rob Kelly.

"Max has shown himself well while he has been training with us," said Aarhus sporting director Stig Inge Bjornebye, the former Liverpool and Norway defender. "He has impressed with his strong physique and great enthusiasm.

"He is a committed player who works hard and takes his football seriously, and these are values we value at AGF. Max has already settled in well in the dressing room and he will be a valuable part of our squad in the coming season."

Power, who has more than 500 career appearances to his name, added: "I am a team player to the bone, otherwise I would not have had as many matches in England as I have in my career.

"I can cover several positions and offer good defensive strength, an eye for the game and a strong winning mentality.

"I am very happy that a good week has ended with me now being able to sign a contract with AGF. I have got a very good impression of the club and my new team-mates have welcomed me excellently.

"That's what I was looking for when I came here a week ago, and now I'm just looking forward to being able to continue and become part of this fantastic team."