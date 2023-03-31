News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors chairmen meet up to discuss future unity

Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hammad made time during his short visit over to meet his Warriors counterpart Ian Lenagan at Robin Park Arena.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 31st Mar 2023, 19:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 19:32 BST

It’s the first time the duo have met in person since Al Hammad took change of the football club two years ago this week.

Lenagan, who bought the Warriors from Dave Whelan in 2007, welcomed Al Hammad into his office, where the duo discussed ways of both clubs working closer together for mutual benefit.

Latics chairman Talal Al Hammad with Warriors owner Ian Lenagan at Robin Park, in the shadow of the DW Stadium
It’s understood topics such as marketing, merchandising, ticketing and even joint season tickets could be looked at to boost the profile and brand of both clubs.