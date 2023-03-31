Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors chairmen meet up to discuss future unity
Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hammad made time during his short visit over to meet his Warriors counterpart Ian Lenagan at Robin Park Arena.
It’s the first time the duo have met in person since Al Hammad took change of the football club two years ago this week.
Lenagan, who bought the Warriors from Dave Whelan in 2007, welcomed Al Hammad into his office, where the duo discussed ways of both clubs working closer together for mutual benefit.
It’s understood topics such as marketing, merchandising, ticketing and even joint season tickets could be looked at to boost the profile and brand of both clubs.