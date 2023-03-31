Wigan Athletic shell out seven figures in agents' fees
Wigan Athletic paid out just over £1million in agents' fees over the last 12 months, according to figures just released by the Football Association.
The figure of £1,015,880 rates Latics just below mid-table in the second tier, 14th from the top and 11 from the bottom.
It's less than £3,000 more than north-west neighbours Preston North End over the period in question - February 1 2022 to January 31 2023.
The whole division spend a whopping £36,317,802, with the bulk of that coming from Norwich City (£4,381,189), Watford (£4,331,252) and Burnley (£4,140,696), who all spent almost twice as much than West Brom in fourth (£2,351,968).
At the bottom, Reading (£200,323), Rotherham (£273,412) and Blackpool (£321,254) were the most frugal clubs.
The individual breakdown of Latics' figures shows most of the outlay relating to Under-23s players, including Owen Mooney, Tom Watson, Josh Stones, Youssef Chentouf, Luke Robinson, Scott Smith, Abdul Sharif, Joe Rodwell, Ethan Mitchell and Dylan Dwyer.
It also covers the loan signings of Nathan Broadhead and Ashley Fletcher, and the season-long arrangement for Ryan Nyambe, as well as James McClean's new 12-month deal last summer.
Interestingly, the name of Will Keane appears on there, under 'updated contract'.
Last year's League One golden boot winner signed a two-year deal in the summer of 2021, which was only set to expire at the end of this season.
But the newly-released document intimates he penned a new deal – seemingly before the recent changes at management and board level.
It's not clear at this time why the deal wasn't announced under the previous regime, or when the deal runs until.
The Championship spending was made up as follows:
NORWICH CITY - £4,381,189
WATFORD - £4,331,252
BURNLEY - £4,140,696
WEST BROMWICH ALBION - £2,351,968
MIDDLESBROUGH - £2,194,970
STOKE CITY - £1,972,020
SHEFFIELD UNITED - £1,924,735
SWANSEA CITY - £1,415,536
CARDIFF CITY - £1,409,916
HULL CITY - £1,301,143
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN - £1,205,659
BIRMINGHAM CITY - £1,110,565
COVENTRY CITY - £1,023,178
WIGAN ATHLETIC - £1,015,880
PRESTON NORTH END - £1,012,985
BRISTOL CITY - £983,987
QUEENS PARK RANGERS - £957,567
MILLWALL - £742,507
SUNDERLAND - £718,450
BLACKBURN ROVERS - £697,657
LUTON TOWN - £630,953
BLACKPOOL - £321,254
ROTHERHAM - £273,412
READING - £200,323
TOTAL 36,317,802