Wigan Athletic shell out seven figures in agents' fees

Wigan Athletic paid out just over £1million in agents' fees over the last 12 months, according to figures just released by the Football Association.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 31st Mar 2023, 18:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 19:13 BST

The figure of £1,015,880 rates Latics just below mid-table in the second tier, 14th from the top and 11 from the bottom.

'Let's leave it all out there', urges Wigan Athletic boss
It's less than £3,000 more than north-west neighbours Preston North End over the period in question - February 1 2022 to January 31 2023.

The whole division spend a whopping £36,317,802, with the bulk of that coming from Norwich City (£4,381,189), Watford (£4,331,252) and Burnley (£4,140,696), who all spent almost twice as much than West Brom in fourth (£2,351,968).

At the bottom, Reading (£200,323), Rotherham (£273,412) and Blackpool (£321,254) were the most frugal clubs.

The individual breakdown of Latics' figures shows most of the outlay relating to Under-23s players, including Owen Mooney, Tom Watson, Josh Stones, Youssef Chentouf, Luke Robinson, Scott Smith, Abdul Sharif, Joe Rodwell, Ethan Mitchell and Dylan Dwyer.

It also covers the loan signings of Nathan Broadhead and Ashley Fletcher, and the season-long arrangement for Ryan Nyambe, as well as James McClean's new 12-month deal last summer.

Interestingly, the name of Will Keane appears on there, under 'updated contract'.

Last year's League One golden boot winner signed a two-year deal in the summer of 2021, which was only set to expire at the end of this season.

But the newly-released document intimates he penned a new deal – seemingly before the recent changes at management and board level.

It's not clear at this time why the deal wasn't announced under the previous regime, or when the deal runs until.

The Championship spending was made up as follows:

NORWICH CITY - £4,381,189

WATFORD - £4,331,252

BURNLEY - £4,140,696

WEST BROMWICH ALBION - £2,351,968

MIDDLESBROUGH - £2,194,970

STOKE CITY - £1,972,020

SHEFFIELD UNITED - £1,924,735

SWANSEA CITY - £1,415,536

CARDIFF CITY - £1,409,916

HULL CITY - £1,301,143

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN - £1,205,659

BIRMINGHAM CITY - £1,110,565

COVENTRY CITY - £1,023,178

WIGAN ATHLETIC - £1,015,880

PRESTON NORTH END - £1,012,985

BRISTOL CITY - £983,987

QUEENS PARK RANGERS - £957,567

MILLWALL - £742,507

SUNDERLAND - £718,450

BLACKBURN ROVERS - £697,657

LUTON TOWN - £630,953

BLACKPOOL - £321,254

ROTHERHAM - £273,412

READING - £200,323

TOTAL 36,317,802

