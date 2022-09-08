Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors join tributes to the Queen

“All at Wigan Athletic are truly saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II,” tweeted Latics. “Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family at this time. Rest In Peace.”

Warriors tweeted: “Wigan Warriors are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty.”

Her Majesty The Queen, who died today (September 8)

Both Max Power and Curtis Tilt respectively tweeted: "Rest in Peace.”

Former Latics man Ali Al Habsi tweeted: "My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and to the great people of the United Kingdom.”

Ashton Athletic: tweeted: “Ashton Athletic are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II,” tweeted Athletic. “All our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone mourning the loss of Her Majesty. God Bless.”

Ashton Town tweeted: “Ashton Town Football Club is deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. We extend our sincere condolences to The Royal Family. Rest in peace your Majesty.”