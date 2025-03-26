Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors stars past and present pay tribute to Darren Orme

By Paul Kendrick
Published 26th Mar 2025, 11:50 BST
Players and staff from Wigan Warriors add their tributes to the shrine for Darren Orme on the Dave Whelan statueplaceholder image
Players and staff from Wigan Warriors add their tributes to the shrine for Darren Orme on the Dave Whelan statue
Wigan Athletic stars past and present have offered their heartfelt tributes to superfan Darren Orme, whose passing was confirmed on Tuesday.

Both Latics and Wigan Warriors supported the efforts to find him, with both squads being pictured with a huge banner to promote the search.

placeholder image
The Warriors squad paid their respects outside the Brick Community Stadium on Wednesday morning, with the Dave Whelan statue having become a shrine with flowers, scarves and written messages.

Social media has also been full of messages of love and support.

Latics skipper Jason Kerr tweeted: "Worst news possible losing one of our own! Everyone involved with Wigan are deeply saddened by this and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

David Sharpe, grandson of Dave Whelan, and chairman of the club between 2015-18, tweeted: "Devastating. Wigan Athletic through and through! Will be greatly missed. Love to his family and friends. RIP Darren."

Former star Kevin Sharp – who spent six years with Latics between 1995-2001 – tweeted: "So sad, remember Darren well from the games. RIP mate."

Max Power - who played for the club between 2015-18 and 2021-23 - was quick to offer his condolences from Denmark, where he currently plays for Aarhus.

"Terrible news," he tweeted. " A guy I’ve seen many a time on the away terraces. Thoughts go out to Darren’s family."

Stephen Humphrys – now at Barnsley, who provide the opposition for Latics this weekend – added: “Devastated to hear this. My thoughts and prayers go out to Darren’s family and loved ones and the people of such a great town. Rest in peace Darren, once a Tic.”

