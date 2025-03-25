The Dave Whelan statue has become a shrine to Darren Orme

Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors will each hold a minute's applause before their home games this weekend to mark the passing of Darren Orme.

The body of the 54-year-old was discovered on Monday close to the Brick Community Stadium, with formal identification taking place on Tuesday.

Bolton Coroner’s Court confirmed on Tuesday it had received a file from Wigan Police, after officers said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Both clubs publicised the efforts to find Darren, who had last been seen on he evening of Wednesday, March 5.

And they will make sure the popular is remembered by both fanbases inside the Brick Community Stadium, before Latics’ home game against Barnsley on Saturday, and the Warriors’ visit of Salford 24 hours later.

“Everyone at Wigan Warriors stands with our colleagues at Wigan Athletic Football Club, who are devastated to learn of the passing of popular supporter Darren Orme,” read a statement released by both clubs on Tuesday evening.

"Darren was known to thousands of supporters for his tireless efforts following Latics, with his passion and devotion always shining through. A recognisable face at both Springfield Park and the Brick Community Stadium, Darren was a much-loved member of the Wigan Athletic family and will be greatly missed by everyone connected to the football club.

“We join in sending our sincerest condolences to Darren’s friends and family, and we ask supporters to respect their privacy during this extremely difficult time. As a football club, Wigan Athletic will pay tribute to Darren with a minute’s applause at the home fixture against Barnsley on Saturday, while a minute’s applause will be held at Wigan Warriors’ game against Salford on Sunday.

“We would like to thank the Wigan community, including supporters of both clubs, for coming together over the last few weeks in search of Darren. We encourage supporters to pay their respects and share their memories of Darren. Flowers, shirts, and scarfs can be laid at the Brick Community Stadium alongside Dave Whelan’s statue, while a book of condolence will be located in the stadium reception for fans to sign.

“Supporters can sign the book of condolence during opening hours at the Brick Community Stadium reception."