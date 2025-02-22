Wycombe forward Fred Onyedinma

Wigan Athletic say they are ‘appalled and saddened’ after an incident of racist abuse towards Wycombe Wanderers substitute Fred Onyedinma was reported to Thames Valley Police.

The official Wycombe Twitter account said the comment came ‘from a Wigan Athletic supporter’, with both clubs pledging to assist the investigation into finding the culprit..

“Wigan Athletic is appalled and saddened to learn of racist abuse directed towards Wycombe Wanderers’ forward Fred Onyedinma during this afternoon’s fixture at Adams Park,” read a Latics statement.

"There is no room for racism in football or society, and the club strictly enforces a zero tolerance policy towards all forms of discrimination. The incident has been reported to Thames Valley Police and the club will fully support Wycombe Wanderers with the investigation. The club will make no further comment at this time.”

A Wycombe statement read: "Wycombe Wanderers are extremely disappointed to report an incident of racist abuse towards Fred Onyedinma from a Wigan Athletic supporter during this afternoon’s fixture at Adams Park.

"The incident has been reported to Thames Valley Police and the club will assist fully with the investigation. We applaud Fred and those supporters in the vicinity of the incident who also reported the matter. The club will make no further comment at this time but offers its full support to the player and reaffirms its zero tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind.”

Onyedinma came onto the field as a 67th-minute substitute, and had one of the game’s few decent chances, only for Sam Tickle to race off his line and pull off a fine save.

The Official Latics Supporters Club also tweeted: “There is no place for this anywhere in football and at our club. If you are aware of anything related to this incident please contact the club immediately.”