Wigan Athletic are still a 'monster' at League One level, insists rival chief

Wigan Athletic have been described as a 'monster at this level' - by Bristol Rovers boss Matt Taylor ahead of this weekend's meeting at the Memorial Stadium.

Shaun Maloney's Latics have started the season in sluggish fashion, with only three points on the board from a possible 12 on offer.

But they showed their capabilities in their last league outing before the international break, when they only fell to a stoppage-time defeat at Birmingham City, having been forced to play out the game with 10 men.

And Taylor is expecting the best of Maloney's men on Saturday.

"Wigan are still a monster at this level," he said. "An ex-Premier League club. Fantastic set of players.

"They’ve probably not had the start to the season they’d have liked, but they’ve got some serious quality on the pitch there.

“They picked up a good result against Crawley, and were a little bit unfortunate against some of the stronger opponents.

“They recruited well and finished the window strongly. They are a clean footballing team and probably the best we’ve faced at The Mem so far this season.

“The opposition will make it a quick game, so I’m expecting an entertaining football match.

“A team like Wigan hopefully adds bums on seats because we haven’t been at The Mem for a couple of weeks.

"But we’re at home and I want the talking points to be about our performance, style and group of players.

"We have to try and dictate the running in our home games and put the opposition under pressure."