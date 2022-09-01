Wigan Athletic beat off Championship interest for winger

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old had also been courted by Blackpool and Sunderland.

But Latics got the deal over the line shortly before Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

Anthony Scully in action for Lincoln against Liverpool

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London-born Scully represented England at Under-16, before switching allegiance to Ireland, for whom he won Under-21 honours.

He has signed a three-and-a-half year contract at the DW.