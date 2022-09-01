News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic beat off Championship interest for winger

Wigan Athletic beat off competition from rival Championship clubs to land Lincoln City winger Anthony Scully.

By Paul Kendrick
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 11:28 pm

The 23-year-old had also been courted by Blackpool and Sunderland.

But Latics got the deal over the line shortly before Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

Anthony Scully in action for Lincoln against Liverpool

London-born Scully represented England at Under-16, before switching allegiance to Ireland, for whom he won Under-21 honours.

He has signed a three-and-a-half year contract at the DW.

He takes the number of summer signings to five, after the arrivals of Ryan Nyambe, Nathan Broadhead, Ashley Fletcher and Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

