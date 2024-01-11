Matt Smith is in line to make his Wigan Athletic return at Northampton this weekend after almost four months out following hernia surgery.

The 23-year-old midfielder - a summer signing from Arsenal - last played in the 4-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers on September 23.

He had been struggling for a few matches with a stomach problem that was eventually diagnosed as a hernia problem.

Smith then suffered a setback to his recovery in November, but has managed to negotiate his 'second' recovery without further problems.

"Matt has looked good in training, and he might come into contention to travel to Northampton," said the Latics boss.

"I'll make a late decision on that, maybe Doncaster might be a little bit more suitable for him, it'll give him an extra few days of training."

Maloney was struggling to hide his delight at what a full-fit, well-rested Smith could bring to the side for the second half of the campaign.

"He's just a different profile, brilliant on the ball, and really understands how the team is trying to attack," he added.

"He's been in full training for a few days, but I'll let Jimmy Barrow - head of performance - make the decision.

"I'd love to take him to Northampton but, if it's decided it's just too early for him, I'll understand.

"He's looking good, though, and it just gives us a huge boost to have him back in the group."