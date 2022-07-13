Wigan Athletic boosted by 'toughest ever' slog

Tom Pearce believes 'the toughest pre-season I've ever had' will have him and Wigan Athletic fighting fit and raring to go on their return to the Championship.

By Paul Kendrick
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 9:10 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 9:10 am

Tuesday's night's 6-0 victory over a Liverpool XI made it three wins out of three for Latics in warm-up action, after previous victories at Bamber Bridge and Bolton.

And Pearce says the tough work being done behind the scenes is helping the players push their bodies further.

Tom Pearce

“It’s been tough, probably the toughest (pre-season) that I’ve had," he said.

“I feel better for it and I’m just looking forward to pushing on.

“We all know that the Championship is a completely different level to League One and there are some big teams who have come down from the Premier League and some big teams who are already in it.

“It’s going to be a tough season but, as long as we stick together and keep doing what we are doing, I’m sure we will do well.

“It’s a tight-knit group which is like a family, and it’s great to be part of.”

Pearce underlined his own case for inclusion for the opening league game against Preston on July 30 with two assists and a brilliant strike against Liverpool.

“It’s been good with the two goals, and two assists," he acknowledged.

“The gaffer wants me to keep getting into dangerous areas, so to get there tonight and get the goal was a good feeling.

“These games are all about fitness, so playing wing-back was helpful to me.”

