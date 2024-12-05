Wigan Athletic boss acknowledges biggest error this term - '...and it's my fault...'

Shaun Maloney has spoken of 'the biggest thing I've got wrong' this season

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney has revealed what has been 'the biggest thing I've got wrong' this season.

Interestingly, the answer lies off the field...and stems back to the beginning of the campaign.

"Probably the biggest thing I've got wrong this year - and I know some fans might point to team selection on this one - but it's probably not relaying exactly where we are in terms of rebuilding the football club," he said.

"And that is my fault. Normally at this club - and it's not just over the last few years, but probably since the Whelan family took over in 1995 - we've tended to spend far more money than we've taken in.

"I should have been better at the start of the season to make everyone aware, and get everyone to buy into the idea that we're in a certain phase of the rebuild.

"This is a journey...and it's not something a manager or a head coach speaks about...but this is where we are at this moment in time.

"I want to get this club back to a certain level, but I'm also aware what it will take to get us there. It was a hell of a fight to stay in this league last season, and it will be a hell of a fight to get us out of it at the top end.

"I honestly believe this owner will get us there...and whatever support I get from them and the fans - which I'm sure goes back to what I did as a player - I'll never take that for granted.

"I hope that never runs out...I hope I never outstay my welcome here...and I also feel passionately that I want to leave this club in a better place than I found it...and I hope that's not for a very long time..."