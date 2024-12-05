Wigan Athletic boss sets bold festive challenge for players

Thelo Aasgaard has a sight of goal for Wigan in the defeat at Huddersfield Town

Shaun Maloney has set Wigan Athletic a festive challenge - to be as close to the League One play-off picture as possible by the beginning of January.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics host Leyton Orient in the early kick-off on Saturday looking to increase the two-point buffer between themselves and the relegation zone.

But the fact the table is so tight means Latics are also only three points off the top half - and only a further seven adrift of the top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with the games coming thick and fast over a busy December, Maloney knows the landscape could look so much different at the beginning of January.

"What the ownership asked me before the season started was to try to finish between 12th and sixth...but really give ourselves an opportunity to finish in that sixth spot," said Maloney.

"Where we are in the table at the moment...and in terms of points it's so tight between fourth bottom and sixth place...we need to close the gap between ourselves and that sixth space...and that is our biggest goal between now and January 4.

"Performance wise, and it's quite clear, the team knows it as well...we've been really good in certain areas, but in terms of scoring goals, finishing the chances we create, we have to be better."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Latics in the midst of a run of 12 games in the space of 42 days, the Latics boss is having to rotate his squad even more than usual.

"I think I made five changes at Huddersfield in midweek...I probably could have made another two or three," he added. "Off the back of the last three games - of which went to extra-time - I definitely felt that once it got to the hour mark at Huddersfield, they found it really difficult.

"On reflection, I could have added even more energy into the starting line-up, with another two or three changes. Once the subs were on, the last 20 minutes were more like what I wanted to see, with that intent to attack the opposition, and that belief to know we can beat anyone.

"That's what I want to see this weekend for sure, and included in that is talking to the players, to make sure they know what's required of them."