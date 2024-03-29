Latics struggle to defend another Burton set-piece

Latics were held to a 1-1 draw at the DW, with the visitors recovering from conceding a comedy own goal by Sam Hughes just before half-time to level through John Brayford.

Both sides hit the woodwork - Burton through Joe Hugill and Wigan through Thelo Aasgaard - as honours ended even.

But Maloney recognised the debt of gratitude Latics have to their custodian - who made his England Under-21 debut in midweek against Luxembourg - for ensuring they didn't lose.

"I had to rely on Sam Tickle too much again," said Maloney. "We're relying too heavily on him at times, but that was the case again.

"The majority of their chances came from set-plays, but Sam stood up strong, and he made some important saves.

"He makes big saves that have big impacts on games, and again he helped to change the scoreline in our favour.

"I've seen lots of goalkeepers at the highest level, and worked with a few, and they tend to have incredible mindsets.

"Sam produces saves that not many goalkeepers in our league, and even the one above, can do.

"Those who do that end up in the top league, and Sam is at a very good level...with so much more to come."

Latics were the team most likely to win it in the final quarter, but Maloney felt it was too little, too late.

"I liked the last 15-20 minutes...the first 70 minutes, I didn't like," the Latics boss added.

"I didn't like the performance, I didn't like the feel I got from my team, we just sort of drifted through the first three-quarters of the game.

"I said before the game that Burton were very well organised, they're hard to break down, and they're fighting for their lives.

"And there were a few things that happened that make me think we were probably lucky not to lose that game.

"They also hit the post, and every set-play caused us problems.

"I know we hit the bar and we had some good chances at the end but, for large parts of the game, I didn't like how we played."

Latics thought they’d managed to force a late winner when, from a corner that wasn’t cleared, Aasgaard forced the ball home from close range.

However, the flag was up on the far side for an apparent foul, and the ‘goal’ was chalked off.

Maloney clearly didn’t agree with the decision, adding: “I don't like to say too much about officials but, in this instance, I think the referee probably got that wrong.

"I’ve seen it back, and I didn’t see anything too different to what was happening at corners in our box.

"I would say he got that wrong, but it still doesn't cloud my judgement that we were fortunate not to lose that game.