It was a case of 'After The Lord Mayor's Show' on the Fylde coast, as Latics followed one of their best results of the campaign with arguably their worst as Fleetwood gave themselves a relegation lifeline.

"Look, I really can't criticise any of my players too much, after what they gave me on Tuesday," said the Latics boss.

Shaun Maloney watched his Latics side crash at relegation-threatened Fleetwood

"But the levels were definitely lower today, just in some really key moments, when a tackle had to be made, when we had to defend our box, blocking shots, when we had to spring back.

"I have to give Fleetwood lots of credit, they were better than us at those really fundamental things, and I think that's why they won the game.

"We spoke after the Bolton game, and some of our players, about a real desire and determination to win that game.

"But definitely our levels didn't live up to that game, although I can't criticise the mentality.

"Once again, they gave me absolutely everything...it's just that in those key moments, our intensity wasn't quite the same as it was in midweek.

"I was concerned before the game whether we could go again, that was my worry, that's why I made the changes I did.

"In the end, that's probably what happened."

After on-loan Celtic midfielder Bosun Lawal had put Fleetwood ahead, goals from Stephen Humphrys and Thelo Aasgaard had Latics ahead by the half-hour mark.

However, Lawal levelled before half-time, and Latics had no answer in the second period as Gavin Kilkenny and Jayden Stockley added two more goals.

Although Aasgaard also hit the bar for Latics, only superb blocks by Luke Chambers and substitute Scott Smith prevented Fleetwood from winning by even more.

"After going in front, at moments like that, you almost have to double down and go after them again," added Maloney.

"But at really fundamental moments, you have to be at it...if you don't, that's when you get hurt.

"They have good players, I know Lawal from up north, he's a real talent.