Wigan Athletic boss admits referee 'probably got matchwinning call wrong' in draw against Lincoln City

Shaun Maloney felt Wigan Athletic were robbed of a legitimate late winner against Lincoln City at the DW - but conceded it would have been an unjust ending to an uneventful encounter.

The visitors had the only effort on goal during the 90 minutes, a long-range strike in the first half from Ethan Hamilton that didn't trouble Sam Tickle.

Latics had only an early corner from Jonny Smith - making his first league start - that looked as though it might curl in before being clawed out by Lukas Jensen to shout about before the game’s major talking point five minutes from time.

Jensen could only fumble a left-wing cross from Jordan Jones into the path of substitute Chris Sze, who slotted home from close range.

However, the referee ruled Jensen had been impeded by another substitute, Charlie Wyke, as he attempted to regather, and Wigan's celebrations were cut short.

"I've watched it a couple of times back and, from the angle I had, I think it was probably the wrong decision," assessed Maloney.

"Just in terms of the goalkeeper dropping the ball before the contact with Charlie (Wyke).

"I try not to complain too much about decisions that don't go our way, it is what it is.

"Sometimes they go for you, and sometimes they go the other way.

"But I won't complain too much because I don't think we did quite enough to win the game."

On the draw, which continued Latics' impressive form over the last couple of months, Maloney added: "It was a pretty even game really.

"I thought Lincoln were very good defensively, as they have been in the last few games under their new manager.

"We found it very hard to break them down, and probably didn't do quite enough to win the game.

"We were just slightly off it and, against a team that is very well organised, we didn't create enough with the amount of possession we had.