Latics signed off for their fortnight 'off' with back-to-back defeats against Barnsley and Blackpool.

On both occasions, Latics dominated the ball, but were unable to translate that into meaningful attacks on the opposition goal.

Latics boss Shaun Maloney admits he has plenty to ponder on the training ground over the international break

At Blackpool on Saturday, Latics had 68 per cent of possession, but had far fewer shots (6-14) and attempts on target (3-7).

The previous weekend, despite playing a man down for 69 minutes, Latics enjoyed 55 per cent possession, but Barnsley forced more shots (20-9) and attempts on target (9-1)

Maloney admits he's been surprised at how some of the bigger teams have played against his side, but accepts it's up to him to come up with a solution.

"Blackpool was another big game, against another big opponent in this league, and I'm finding things out," he said.

"We're finding these teams are giving us the ball - it was the same with Barnsley.

"We just have to be more aggressive, and understand when we can really go on the attack.

"It's that balance between being patient, but knowing when a team does give you that space, we have to be more on the front foot.

"I expected Blackpool to come for us - the same as I thought with Barnsley.

"They were very organised, very good defensively, but we have to improve.

"Even the games we won earlier in the season, there was plenty of room for improvement, we've got some work to do."

The Scot firmly believes the answers lie in the squad.

"The creativity thing is not a worry for me, we've now got wingers, we've got really aggressive attacking players," he said.

"It's now a matter of trying to get the ball to them enough.

"It's not that we have a lack of creativity, I just want us to be less passive at times.

"On the occasions we played through them and we got space in wider areas, I just need us to take it, be really aggressive.

"I'll never criticise a player for being too aggressive, and taking on the pressure.

"The answer is to stay patient, while being ready to be aggressive when the time comes."

He also laughed off the idea that the international break could provide a good opportunity to have a breather following a hectic few weeks and months on and off the pitch.

"No, quite the opposite," he added. "I know there's quite a few things I've had to look at...cutting the budget drastically - in many departments - bringing down the average age, increasing the value of the squad.

"But the bottom line is I want to win.

"It was back to work straight after Blackpool, because we have to improve...I have to improve…

"I have to improve this team, because we're here to win."