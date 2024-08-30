Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Athletic first-team manager Shaun Maloney is anticipating his biggest test yet in League One with a trip to title-favourites Birmingham City.

The Blues were relegated to the third tier last campaign for the first time in 29 years, but have been tipped for an immediate return to the Championship after becoming one of the biggest spenders in League One history.

Striker Lyndon Dykes became the latest name to join Chris Davies’ squad from Queens Park Rangers for an undisclosed fee, with a series of eye-catching additions across the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics have also recently recruited, adding Northern Ireland international Dale Taylor on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest, and go into the fixture having claimed their first win of the new campaign against Crawley Town.

Wigan Athletic travel to Birmingham City in League One this weekend

Previewing the game, Maloney said: “We’ve had different performances so far. I thought we were excellent in the first game against Charlton but we didn’t win. Then we’ve had different types of performances. I really didn’t like Reading, and we bounced back again in a very different way against Crawley.

“This game, when you look at the resources and level of investment at Birmingham, it’s them and then the rest of the league in my opinion. They’re so strong and it looks like they’re getting stronger.

“In terms of their financial backing, they’re so strong - but I can’t say that negatively, as it has been our club in the past. It would be wrong of me to speak negatively about that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re a really good team with good players. It’s going to be a big test. We will go there and try to play and we’re preparing to try and win the game.

“This is probably the biggest test I’ve had in League One, even last year.”

41-year-old Maloney is also expecting a big atmosphere at St Andrew’s for his young outfit, with Birmingham currently sitting fifth on the table in the early stages of the new season with two wins from three.

The Scotsman continued: “Looking at the atmosphere, it looks like a brilliant one at Birmingham at the moment. They look to be moving forward, and it’ll be a big test for our younger players.

“Let’s see what we’ve got.”