Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Athletic have signed striker Dale Taylor on a season-long loan from Premier League club Nottingham Forest.

The Northern Ireland international bolsters Shaun Maloney’s forward ranks for the 2024/25 League One campaign.

Taylor, 20, spent his formative years in his native Northern Ireland with Greenisland and Linfield, before joining the academy of Nottingham Forest in July 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Athletic have signed Northern Ireland international Dale Taylor on a season-long loan

He made his professional debut in a Carabao Cup victory at Grimsby Town in August 2020, and later played out on loan for Burton Albion in January 2023, where he was a team-mate of current Latics star Jonny Smith.

The young striker marked his EFL debut with a goal against Oxford United, scoring five times in 20 appearances during his temporary stay at the Pirelli Stadium.

Capped eight times by Northern Ireland, Taylor also netted nine goals in 52 appearances for Wycombe Wanderers in the 2023/24 campaign, including against Peterborough United in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final at Wembley.

“Me and my family are buzzing, and it’s a great next step in my career. I can’t wait to get started and do my best for the club,” Taylor said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know Wigan is a massive club with good support, and I know a few of the players here already."

First-team manager Shaun Maloney added: "Dale is a talented footballer, who we believe will be a fantastic addition to our squad.

"He has already gained a lot of experience playing in League One and internationally with Northern Ireland, and I am really excited to work with him.

"He is a strong and robust forward, who will add a different dimension to our frontline."