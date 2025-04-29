Ryan Lowe celebrates Latics' point at Burton with his players in front of the away end

Ryan Lowe believes substitute Ronan Darcy's 96th-minute equaliser at Burton Albion was no more than Wigan Athletic deserved for their effort and commitment.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics had looked as though they would suffer a first defeat in seven matches when Rumarn Burrell finally beat Sam Tickle just before the hour mark.

The Young England goalkeeper - voted the best in League One at the weekend - had otherwise denied the hosts with a string of fine saves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in the sixth of six added minutes, Darcy's cross from the left cleared everyone in the middle - including a lunging Callum McManaman - before nestling in the corner of the home net.

The result gave Burton the point they needed to mathematically secure their place in the third tier for another season, and relegate Crawley Town.

It also leaves Latics three points behind 12th-placed Barnsley – with a vastly superior goal difference – ahead of Saturday’s season-ending trip to Northampton Town.

"We kept fighting to the end, and the players have shown me that spirit throughout my time here," assessed Lowe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They've been excellent on that score, and there were some good moments in there again.

"We felt comfortable in the game, we knew what Burton would try to do, go long, try to get a point and stay in the division.

"Well done to them, I think Gary (Bowyer) has done a fantastic job since he's been here, but we just got bogged down into a little bit of a fight with them.

"They were obviously fighting for their lives, as they have been all season, but we can't get drawn down to that level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wanted to move the ball quickly, like we did at certain times, in certain areas, and we can cause any team problems when we do that.

"Obviously we made a last throw of the dice in the second half, we changed shape a little bit, we put all our attackers on, and lo and behold Ronan sticks one in.

"I think Cal's trying to claim it, saying it flicked off his fringe, but either way the lads gave me everything.

"We just wanted to have a bit more belief with the ball, protect the ball a bit better, and when we do that we've shown we are a good team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's another one unbeaten, I think that's seven games now, and I've said to them we need to keep that going until the end of the season.

"We've got one more game left, at Northampton on Saturday, it's another point on the board, on the way to where we want to get to.

"If results go our way, and we manage to win our game, we could potentially find ourselves with a top-half finish, which is something to build on."