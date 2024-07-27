Wigan Athletic boss assesses draw with Blackburn Rovers - and provides injury update on Silko Thomas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shaun Maloney declared himself 'reasonably happy' after his Wigan Athletic side came from behind to register a 1-1 draw against Championship side Blackburn Rovers in their only home pre-season friendly.

Latics had been the better side for the majority of an entertaining encounter, and it was somewhat against the run of play when Jack Vale edged Rovers ahead on 64 minutes.

However, Thelo Aasgaard - who had earlier hit the bar - restored parity with 11 minutes remaining, after a fine cross from Silko Thomas on debut, to notch his fifth goal in a very productive pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Sze came close to giving Latics an early lead after great work from Dion Rankine

"There was some good stuff, and some stuff we need to get better at," acknowledged Maloney.

"I liked the last 20 minutes, there was a real intent to not get beat and then to try to win the game.

"Without singling out individual performances, but I thought James Carragher was really good, he was one who really committed to pressing Blackburn high.

"Blackburn came to play, which I liked, and I'm reasonably happy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics created the majority of the chances, thanks largely to the second-half impact off the bench of Thomas, after fellow wideman Dion Rankine had stood out in the first 45 minutes.

Chris Sze should have put Latics ahead from a Rankine cross early on, while Scott Smith nodded another inviting delivery from Thomas just wide in the second period.

"The way we want to play, we need to have those creative one-v-one players in really wide areas," recognised the Latics boss.

"Silko, I've been aware of him for some time, and he showed the quality in those .one-v-ones that we're looking for from him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And I really liked Dion again, and what he did in the first half...Chris should score, he’s a good player, and he finds himself in great positions in the box.

"I know what Michael (Olakigbe) would have brought us had he not picked up his injury (broken leg)...the same as Jonny Smith, the same as Cal Mac.

"The more players we have like that, the better."

The one downside of the afternoon was the sight of Thomas limping off in the final minute.