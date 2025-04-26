Ryan Lowe steered Latics to a sixth game unbeaten against Blackpool

Ryan Lowe felt Wigan Athletic's 1-1 draw against Blackpool - which extended the unbeaten run to six matches - was the classic 'game of two halves'.

Jon Mellish's fourth-minute goal gave Latics the perfect start, and they dominated the opening 45 without managing to score a second goal that their play possibly warranted.

At the other end, Jason Kerr cleared off the line from CJ Hamilton, and Sam Tickle made a superb save to deny Niall Ennis, but the Seasiders deserved their 73rd-minute leveller through Lee Evans' spot-kick, on his return to his former stomping ground.

Blackpool could even have forced a late winner, with a second penalty shout being turned down deep into stoppage-time, ensuring honours ended even at the Brick.

"It was a game of two halves, as everyone probably knows," assessed Lowe. "I thought in the first half we were excellent, well worthy of the goal, no matter which way it comes, it doesn't really matter.

"I thought we had a couple of other opportunities to score more, we failed to do that...if we'd gone in at 2-0, it's a different game.

"In the second half, they took control, we didn't really pass the ball, we didn't get our foot on it, although we defended resolutely, as we always do.

"I thought if we could have shown a bit more calmness, we could have enjoyed it a little bit more, because there was no pressure on either team really.

"We could easily have come in at half-time two or even three goals ahead. It wasn't to be, and it certainly wasn't for the lack of trying...key decisions in key areas let us down.

"Our lads have had their backs against the wall since I've been here and that's the mindset I want them to maintain. I've never wanted that as a manager, and I don't think the lads have looked at it like that either.

"We just couldn't get out in that second half, because Blackpool were on the front foot, and they ended up getting their goal. But I certainly don't think we were there waiting for the season to fizzle out, because I'll never be like that as a manager."

Lowe's policy of sticking with the same starting XI for a fourth match in a row was certainly vindicated with the performance.

"We won the last two games...and a winning formula is always nice," he said. "I said to the group behind the starting XI that they've got to force their way into the team...show me everything in training, on a daily basis, that they want to get in.

"Not that they haven't been doing...but you'll see next season...that if the team is winning...unless it's a tactical change, the team will stay the same as much as it possibly can. It's continuity, which definitely helps, and it certainly has in the last few games.

"Any player who I select to play will deserve the shirt, because they're contracted to Wigan Athletic, and they're all good players...but I want that little bit more. I'm trying to squeeze that lemon as dry as I possibly can, to get everything out of them, and they understand that. I'm honest and fair with them, and I think they appreciate that."