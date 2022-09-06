Wigan Athletic boss assessing free agent market

Along with the rest of the EFL, Latics submitted their 25-man squad list by close of play on Tuesday.

But Richardson's squad only contained the names of 23 senior players - leaving room for two more potential incomings.

Leam Richardson

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The likes of James Carragher, Scott Smith and even man of the moment Thelo Aasgaard are not considered senior players for the time being, as they were under the age of 21 on January 1, 2022.

And Richardson refused to rule out the possibility of adding to his pool if the right player became available.

"You're always looking as a football club to improve where you can," said the Latics boss.

"If the right player's out there, and they fit the environment, and the profile, we'd certainly speak about it.

"That's not to say we're not actively galvanising ourselves and scrambling around to sign players.

"But you're always willing and open to any discussion as long as it suits all parties."

Although the official squad lists had to be submitted on Tuesday, they aren’t always immediately uploaded to the EFL’s website.