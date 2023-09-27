Wigan Athletic boss backs young star after most difficult afternoon to date

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That's according to Shaun Maloney, whose faith in his young goalkeeper - who was singled out for stick by the Bristol Rovers supporters behind his goal - remains unwavering.

"It was a really difficult afternoon for Sam," said the Latics boss, who made Tickle his No.1 on the eve of the campaign, despite having only made his league debut in the final game of last season against Rotherham.

Sam Tickle had his most difficult afternoon to date at Bristol Rovers on Saturday

"I've said this before, Sam will make mistakes, as a young goalkeeper who has played fewer than 10 games.

"In trying to bring the DNA of the club back, I have to have a goalkeeper that plays.

"In doing that, I have to accept he will make mistakes this season.

"Bristol Rovers, it's a really good atmosphere, and when they get on top of you, as you saw it is an intense place.

"But I'm sure Sam will learn from it and come back stronger.

"It was a difficult day for all of us."

The 4-1 defeat at the Memorial Stadium was a huge step back after back-to-back wins over Cambridge and Leicester Under-21s.

Latics slipped back into the League One relegation zone, although their record without their eight-point deduction would see them in the top half.

And while his side are continuing to do it tough, Maloney is not one for reaching for excuses.

"Everything that's happened, that means nothing as soon as you go over that white line," he added.

"I know all those outside factors are there, but that wasn't the reason we got beat at Bristol.

"We're going to win games and lose games, and I'll accept anything as long as we give 100 per cent, and sometimes the opponent does things better than you do.

"Saturday was different, and it's another wake-up call.

"We're all learning, this is a young group, and this is a tough spot."