The 20-year-old former Fleetwood Town forward has impressed during a recent trial spell, during which he played several times for the Under-21s.

He scored twice in the victories over Colchester and Birmingham, and has penned a deal for the rest of the campaign.

Max McMillan has signed a permanent contract with Latics after a successful trial

“Max has impressed us on trial with his work ethic and professionalism and he deserves this contract, said sporting director Gregor Rioch.

“He is a hard-working striker with a lot of good attacking qualities and he now has an opportunity with us.

“We are all looking forward to working with him and we wish him the best of luck in this next chapter."