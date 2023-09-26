News you can trust since 1853
Gregor Rioch has urged Max McMillan to make the most of his 'opportunity' after the young striker won a permanent contract with Wigan Athletic.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:23 BST
The 20-year-old former Fleetwood Town forward has impressed during a recent trial spell, during which he played several times for the Under-21s.

He scored twice in the victories over Colchester and Birmingham, and has penned a deal for the rest of the campaign.

Max McMillan has signed a permanent contract with Latics after a successful trialMax McMillan has signed a permanent contract with Latics after a successful trial
“Max has impressed us on trial with his work ethic and professionalism and he deserves this contract, said sporting director Gregor Rioch.

“He is a hard-working striker with a lot of good attacking qualities and he now has an opportunity with us.

“We are all looking forward to working with him and we wish him the best of luck in this next chapter."

McMillan, who joined the Leeds United Academy when he was eight, signed his first professional contract with Fleetwood, making six appearances and scoring his first senior goal against Barrow in the EFL Trophy.

