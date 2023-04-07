News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
2 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
3 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
3 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
5 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
6 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

Wigan Athletic boss 'can't ask any more' from his players despite Sheffield United setback

Shaun Maloney acknowledged his Wigan Athletic players had again 'given me everything' in the 1-0 defeat at promotion-chasing Sheffield United.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 7th Apr 2023, 18:16 BST- 2 min read

Iliman Ndiaye's eight-minute goal was the difference between the two sides at Bramall Lane.

Read More
REPORT: Sheffield United 1 Wigan Athletic 0.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Blades could easily have been three or four goals clear at the break, only for Ben Amos to make a stunning save and Tendayi Darikw and James McClean to make last-gasp goal saving blocks.

Shaun Maloney hailed the effort and commitment of his players after the defeat at Sheffield UnitedShaun Maloney hailed the effort and commitment of his players after the defeat at Sheffield United
Shaun Maloney hailed the effort and commitment of his players after the defeat at Sheffield United
Most Popular

Latics had a great spell after the break, but couldn't quite force an equaliser, and are now eight points adrift at the bottom with only six matches to go.

"They put us under a lot of pressure, particularly in the first 10 minutes," assessed Maloney.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was really disappointing to concede so early, but I was actually happy with how we played in that first half.

"I thought we really started to control the game with the ball, and in the second half I probably wanted to see a bit more from us

"We looked in a hurry to get forward, and I know we were 1-0 down, but sometimes you have to be a little bit patient before we can attack.

"But I thought the players gave me absolutely everything again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We had those chances we thought we'd create in that second half, but we couldn't take them, and that's probably the difference this week and last week."

The Latics boss heaped praise on his backline for standing form in the face of almost one-way traffic at one point in the first half.

"Ben has kept us in a few games of late, his shot-stopping has been very good since I've been," he added.

"James made a great clearance off the line, and Tendayi made a great recovery from one of our own set-plays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The players can't give me any more than what they are doing.

"I asked them to play under huge pressure, we knew Sheffield United would look to put huge pressure on us.

"We knew we'd have to defend, but the disappointing thing is, when we got the chances in the second half, we weren't as clinical as we could have been.

"Sheffield United were better in both boxes and that was the difference."

Sheffield UnitedBladesBramall Lane