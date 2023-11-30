Shaun Maloney has hailed the 'extremely hard work' Tom Pearce has put into one aspect of his game that's seen him break back into the Wigan Athletic side.

Tom Pearce scored a great goal and made another in Latics' midweek win over Fleetwood

The 24-year-old left-back marked his return to the side against Fleetwood in midweek with an assist for the opening goal from Jordan Jones as well as the brilliant free-kick that made it 3-0.

There's never been a question about Pearce's attacking threat, but Maloney says he's been equally as impressed with huge strikes made in the player's all-round game.

"It was a brilliant free- kick, and he scored another similar one in the EFL Trophy earlier in the year," said the Latics boss.

"He's got a fantastic delivery, Tom, and he does great things with his set-plays, he's a big attacking threat.

"But what I think I've enjoyed most in the last couple of months is the fact he's worked extremely hard on the defensive aspect of his game, and in particular defending in one-v-one.

"He's got brilliant speed, and I'm really enjoying what he's trying to do in the defending side of his game.

"He's found it hard because of the way Jordan has come in and almost made that wing-back position his own.

"But I'm happy the way Tom has responded and, again, it's really good for our squad the way he's knuckled down and is getting his rewards."

Pearce's partnership down the let with Jones was Latics' most fruitful attacking method, with the winger adding to his recent run of fine performances with another starring role.

"It's a brilliant story for anyone in our squad," gushed Maloney, on a player who spent 18 months of his first two years with Latics out on loan.

"Jordan's had a very different time here, and he's had to really fight to force his way into the starting line-up.

"It was actually the Fleetwood game in the EFL Trophy game earlier this season that propelled him into the side, he was that good.

"And again he was brilliant, really good, his one-v-ones were almost unplayable.