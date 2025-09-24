Christian Saydee in action for Wigan Athletic

Ryan Lowe is hoping the possible return of key duo Christian Saydee and Jason Kerr can spark an improvement from Wigan Athletic as his side prepare to host Cardiff City on Saturday.

Former Portsmouth forward Saydee missed League One fixtures against Doncaster Rovers and Bolton Wanderers and the midweek Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers after he was shown a red card in a 2-2 draw with Lincoln City earlier this month.

However, Saydee will return to contention for this weekend’s home clash with the Bluebirds and his return is well-timed after Lowe’s side scored just once in their absence as Paul Mullin netted a consolation goal in the 4-1 loss at Bolton Wanderers last weekend.

Although Saydee’s return will be confirmed, the availability of captain Kerr is far from certain as the former St Johnstone defender continues to work his way back from a knee injury that saw him miss the last three games.

Lowe is ‘hopeful’ the Latics medical staff can help his skipper in the final stages of his recovery and ensure he is fit to face Cardiff on Saturday, and stressed the importance of having both Kerr and Saydee back in contention to face a side looking to make an immediate return to the Championship this season.

He said: “What I must say on the team selection, we’re missing Christian (Saydee), who has been a big miss for us because of the way he has been in the games, and when you’re missing your captain (Kerr), some are looking around for a little bit of help maybe.

“I don’t know, he is in there giving the lads a bit and rightly so because he is the leader and the captain, so maybe one or two are looking around for that little bit of leadership, so I’m hoping he is back, we’ll have to give him the best possible chance and we’ll keep working with him, and hopefully the physios and fitness coaches can do a good job to get him back.

"And we’ve got Christian back (from suspension) which is good. It doesn’t give us a headache because basically he comes in and plays, it’s as simple as that, but hopefully we can get back to the levels (we’ve been at before).

"It’s a bit of a blip and a bump in the road, but we’re going to get them, and I’m looking at the next 37 league games now to push on.”

Luke Robinson will also be in contention once again for the Latics after the academy product returned to the squad over the last week following an ankle issue.