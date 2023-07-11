The 26-year-old was a free agent after seeing out his contract at Charlton, and becomes Latics' fifth summer signing.

“I’m really excited," he said. "It’s something that, when it first came to my attention, stood out to me.

Sean Clare with Latics boss Shaun Maloney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a massive club with great ambition, and I feel I am in a great position to come in and help the team progress.

“I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the fans.

"I know they always get behind the team, and from everything that I have seen and heard, it should be an exciting season."

Clare was right at the top of Maloney's wanted list, given his ability to play full-back, wing-back and in the centre of midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted Sean has joined the football club on a three-year contract," said the Latics boss.

"Sean is a fantastic addition to our team, due to his technical ability, versatility and his personality.

“At 26, he is very experienced in this league, but I’m convinced Sean has the potential to develop into an important player at even higher levels.

“Sean was our first choice in this position, so it’s a big positive for the club and the team we have been able to convince Sean that we are at the start of our journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wish him the best of luck and success at our football club."

Clare, who will wear the No.7 shirt during his time at the DW Stadium, started his career at Charlton, and has also played for Sheffield Wednesday, Bury, Accrington Stanley, Gillingham, Hearts, Oxford and Burton Albion.

Latics have already swooped for Liam Morrison (Bayern Munich), Jonny Smith (Burton), Callum McManaman (free agent) and Matt Smith (Arsenal) this summer.

But they are still on the look-out for players with almost a full team moving on since the end of last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tendayi Darikwa, Ryan Nyambe, Joe Bennett, Steven Caulker, Jordan Cousins and Gwion Edwards left after their contracts expired.