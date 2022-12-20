Centre-back Jack Whatmough - last season's player of the year - is the latest concern, having limped off during the first half of Monday night's 2-1 home defeat to Sheffield United.

"We need to assess Jack, and we will speak to the medical guys and see what the situation is," said the Latics boss.

"I was so focused on the game, I didn't speak to the medical staff after it happened, so we don't know anything at the moment."

The loss of Whatmough for any length of time would be a massive blow, given Jason Kerr has already been ruled out for the campaign with a serious knee injury.

Striker Charlie Wyke has also been ruled out of the festive programme already.

"Charlie is having treatment at the moment, and we will continue to assess him over the next few days," added Toure.

Toure named an unchanged starting XI against the Blades from that which kicked off his reign the previous weekend at Millwall.

He did, however, make two changes to the bench, with Gwion Edwards and Josh Magennis dropping out at the expense of Ryan Nyambe and Ashley Fletcher.

"We have a squad of players that we need to make decisions on for every game," revealed Toure.

"Some players will be out of the squad some weeks and in the next, that's just the nature of what we're trying to do."

Toure says he enjoyed his first experience of the DW as Latics boss - despite the obvious disappointment of the result.

"It was a good experience for me," he added. "Obviously the result wasn't the one we were wanting, but I was pleased to see the fans staying behind the team.

"They were pushing the team forward right to the end, and I did enjoy that aspect.

"I could see these are passionate fans who want to support their team, I never saw them turning against the team, which is good to see."

