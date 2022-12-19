Latics fell to a 2-1 defeat in their first match at the DW Stadium since Toure took charge.

John Egan opened the scoring on eight minutes with a free header from a corner, and Billy Sharp doubled the lead eight minutes after the restart after Latics again coughed up easy possession.

Substitute Thelo Aasgaard saw a late shot saved on the line by the hands of a visiting defender

The last half an hour was far more positive, with Nathan Broadhead pulling one back from close range, although Latics were unable to force an equaliser.

And Toure admits his side left themselves with far too much to do against the second-placed Blades.

"In the first half, I thought we weren't good enough in our play, we didn't put Sheffield United under enough pressure," he said.

"In the second half, it was a much more positive performance, and we have to try to build on that.

"At the moment, I am still assessing the players, and working out what we have here.

"We still have half a season ahead of us, and I am learning about them every single day.

"After a slow start, we played with more and more bravery, we just have to work on doing that for the full game instead of only part.

"We have another week now to work together until Boxing Day, and we will try and take advantage of that.

"The festive period is always a very important time, and we will work as hard as we can to pick up as many points as we can."

Although the Blades will point to Broadhead scoring his goal from an offside position, Latics also felt aggrieved after substitute Thelo Aasgaard was denied a late goal by a brilliant diving save on the line by a United defender.

When asked whether it should have been a penalty, Tpoure added: "Yes I believe so.

"Their players looked to have two hands on the ball, and that is very hard for us to take."

